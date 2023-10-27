Free-To-Play Disney Dreamlight Valley Canned “For The Foreseeable Future”

Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley was once poised to launch as a freemium game, but it seems plans have changed. At this point, it’s unclear if this decision was spearheaded by Gameloft itself or perhaps by Disney’s request.

In a blog post (thanks Xbox Nerds), the team announced that as its official launch looms, it’s decided to remain a paid game “for the foreseeable future.” Gameloft will continue to offer free content updates and maintain its microtransaction currency, which will stay “optional” and “fair.”

The base game launching on December 5 will cost $39.99, but more expensive packages are available that come with more stuff like extra Moonstones and Season Pass access.

What do you think? Is the magic gone without the free-to-play aspect? Are you still gonna get into Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let us know below!