Free-To-Play Ballad Of Antara Revealed

If you’re looking for a fantasy action RPG where a child is latched to your back, firstly, you some weird tastes, but also TipsWorks Studio and Infold Games have you covered with Ballad of Antara. All we have right now is a broad 2025 release window.

During the event, a trailer showcased both cinematics and gameplay fused together. The game features a number of different playable characters dubbed Emissaries. Considering it’s free-to-play, the studio is planning on post-launch content, including new Emissaries, zones, a continued story, and more.

The game will feature both a compelling single player narrative, as well as a multiplayer mode capable of three players venturing the land to accomplish story missions and explore carefully crafted dungeons.

