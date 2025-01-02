Free Games For PlayStation Plus Essential Subscribers Revealed [January 2025]

As it is for every month, the free games for PlayStation Plus Essential tiered subscribers have been revealed for January 2025. Two of them are available for both the current and past-gen consoles while one of them remains a PS5-only offer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady’s less-than-loved entry into the live service scene, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is the first up on this trio. Stepping into the Suicide Squad team in order to foil the evil plans of Brainiac, this third-person romp faced a fair bit of pushback from the community and mixed reviews. This is the only game of the three that is only available to play on the PS5.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

If you need that Need for Speed fix, Criterion Games’ has you covered! Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered dates back to 2020, this glorified race track version of cops and outlaws introduces updated visuals, cross-play, all additional DLC content, and more in one package. The base version of this deal is only on the PS4, but with backwards compatibility, it should run fine on the PS5.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Finally, we have The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe to cap things off. Billed as a re-imagining of the iconic 2013 narrative experience, The Stanley Parable, Ultra Deluxe expands the game with new content, choices, and secrets. It also improves the visuals and accessibility features.

The new lineup is available to download on January 7 and will be available until February 3. In that same vain, now’s your last chance to pick up December’s titles.

What do you think? Are you going to pick any of these up? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...