Free Games For PlayStation Plus Essential Subscribers (July 2024)

Starting July 2, PlayStation Plus Essential and beyond subscribers will be able access these games for their subscription to PlayStation’s service. As a reminder, July 1 will be the last day to grab yourself June’s free games, so we’d act fast if you still want the line up.

As always, the line up comes from the PlayStation Blog.

Borderlands 3

Starting off strong for Borderlands fans… if they don’t have it already — Borderlands 3. Launched in 2019, BL3 was Gearbox Software’s latest mainline game that, of course, hit a lot of acclaim for just about everything that made the franchise the franchise.

NHL 24

EA Sports NHL 24, frankly, we’re gonna keep this short, it’s a hockey game built on the Exhaust Engine tossing in new game mode features and upgraded game modes, all tied together cross-play. Kinda neat, eh?

Among Us

Innersloth Games’ smash-hit party lying game, Among Us, tops off the PlayStation Plus games , giving fans the experience of lying to your friends, family, and strangers to make sure you’re able to slay everyone aboard the space craft before they can complete all their tasks.

Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Rewards

To those who play Genshin Impact, PlayStation has a little something-something for you with an exclusive PlayStation Plus bundle in addition to this line of games. This bundle is a bit special as it’s available midway through the month and requires you have signed into Genshin in the past 365 days. It drops July 16.

The bundle includes:

Primogems × 160

Fragile Resin × 4

Hero’s Wit × 20

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30

Mora × 150,000

