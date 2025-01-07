Free Games For PlayStation Plus Essential Subscribers Available Now [January 2025]

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can now swipe their free games this month. The free games were revealed last week and frankly, they aren’t a horrible deal.

As a reminder, these are the free games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer Rocksteady treads new territory with this live service mixed bag. Normally priced at $69.99, Warner Bros. is providing those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential and up it for free provided your subscription remains active.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Back in 2020, Electronic Arts reintroduced us to the iconic Need for Speed series in this vehicular cops vs. outlaws romp.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Introducing improved visuals, new secrets and narrative choices, and more, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an improved version of 2013’s indie narrative adventure game, The Stanley Parable.

The January lineup here is available until February 3.

What do you think? Are you picking any of these up? Let us know below!

