Free Games For PlayStation Plus Essential Subscribers Available Now [December 2024]

The trio of free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are available starting today. More games are also getting added into the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is an award-winning co-op romp by Hazelight Studios that tasks players donning the role of a strained married couple forced to join forces to overcome obstacles thrown their way as they find a way to return to their normal human selves.

Aliens Dark Descent

Developed by French game developer, Tindalos Interactive, and published by Focus Entertainment, Aliens Dark Descent is a squad strategy game that pits players up against, you guessed it, aliens from the iconic Aliens universe.

Temtem

Temtem, the charmingly colorful Pokemon-like MMORPG creature capture by Spanish developer Crema sees the player explore the floating islands of Airborne Archipelago as a novice Temtem tamer who gets caught up duking it out with the evil Clan Belsoto between brawling with other Temtems and trainers.

You can pick these three games up until January 6.

