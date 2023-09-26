Free First-Party Game For Some New PS5 Owners

Sony is offering some new PS5 owners a free digital first-party game to kickstart their PS5 game collection. Players in the US will be able to select from a bunch of first-party exclusives if they bought, or are planning to buy their new PS5 between September 20 and October 20, 2023.

The terms of the deal stipulate that the offer is “valid only in the U.S. for eligible PSN account holders who are at least 18 years of age and purchase and activate a new PS5 console by October 20, 2023, @ 23:59pm (PDT).”

Once the PS5 has been purchased, the player must activate their new console and then head to the PlayStation Store on their console, where a banner should appear with the offer.

Players can choose one of the following 12 games – as long as they are redeemed before the date and time shown above:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us: Part 1

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Are you planning on buying a PS5 to make use of this deal? What game would you choose? Let us know below!

