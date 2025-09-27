Forza Horizon 6 Will Come To PlayStation… Eventually

Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming racer, Forza Horizon 6, will come to PlayStation, much like a good portion of the console maker’s first-party fare, but we’ll have some waiting.

According to Xbox Wire (via VGC), the new entry, which will be set in Japan, is set to launch on Xbox and PC next year. After that, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios will work together to launch the racer to PlayStation 5.

“Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox consoles and PC in 2026. With the excitement for this franchise on other platforms, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch.”

