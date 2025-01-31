Forza Horizon 5 Races Onto PlayStation 5 This Spring

Good news racing fans! Forza Horizon 5 will be released on PlayStation 5 this spring! That means the PS5 will add another excellent racing title to its catalogue alongside the flagship Gran Turismo 7.

Microsoft revealed its new port release. Panic Button is handling the port in collaboration with the game’s main developer, Playground Games. When Forza Horizon 5 hits the PlayStation Store, it’ll be the most up-to-date version of the game, although it won’t be packaged with any DLC, all DLC will be available to buy and download separately.

The news follows Microsoft’s continued effort to bring their PC and Xbox exclusive titles to other platforms. Previously the likes of Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush have made the console jump, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle joining the PlayStation library in the near future.

At the moment, no new trailer has been unveiled to mark the occasion, but the title has been listed on the PlayStation Store, available to add to player’s wishlists.

Excited at the news of a great new racer joining the PlayStation catalogue? Let us know in the comments below.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...