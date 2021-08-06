  • Home
  • Focus Home Interactive Acquires DotEmu
DotEmu

Focus Home Interactive Acquires DotEmu

August 6, 2021

As of late, developer and publisher, DotEmu, has been riding high on their latest releases like Streets of Rage 4, Windjammers, and more. Now, it seems they have a new parent as Focus Home Interactive, known for the Vampyr series, announces their acquisition of the company.

Announced Thursday, the developer was acquired by Focus Home purchasing a 77.5 percent share in the company for €38.5 million (about $45,281,390). On top of that payment, the parent sets its sights on paying an extra €15 million ($17,641,425) if DotEmu hits performance and revenue goals.

Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home, calls the acquisition a key step to accelerate their growth and diversification. He also touted this is also opening up a new revenue stream for the Vampyr dev.

“The arrival of DotEmu marks a key step in the acceleration of the group’s growth and in the diversification of its expertise. By enriching our editorial line, we are opening up a new revenue stream and market shares to conquer in a fast-growing sector.”

Cyrille Imbert, CEO of DotEmu, called joining forces with Focus Home an “obvious choice” as both companies share a passion for games.

What do you think? Are you interested in what we could see in the future? Tell us below!

