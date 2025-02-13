Five Nights At Freddy’s: Secret Of The Mimic Launches This June

Steel Wool Games is returning to the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic later this year. This will mark the studio’s second big FNAF game following the turbulent reception to Security Breach.

Revealed during the State of Play, Secret of the Mimic follows a Fazbear Entertainment employee entering a deserted warehouse to retrieve lost Fazbear technology following the disappearance of their contractor. Of course, you’re being stalked and chased by an endoskeleton that can adapt to any costume it pleases.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is releasing on June 13.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Steel Wool’s next FNAF adventure? Let us know below!

