First Astro Bot Update Fixes Save Data Bug

Heading into the first week after Astro Bot’s September 6 release, Update 1.003.000 has already went live.

As reported by PSLS, many players who’ve picked up the new Team Asobi title reported several bugs with the game. These range from game crashes to save data being lost, especially related to the aforementioned game crashing issue. So far, most players have reported these issues have been fixed, though reports of more lingering issues have also been shared as well.

So far, neither Sony nor Team Asobi have shared any indication of approximately when the next future update will be released to fix any additional issues. Also be aware that no new content has been added to Astro Bot with Update 1.003.000, so a more concrete timeframe for when new content will be released remains to be seen. Rest assured that Sony and Team Asobi do indeed have plans to release post-launch DLC for Astro Bot coming sometime in the future.

What do you think? Are you able to see if these bugs have been fixed? Have you experienced these save data issues at all? Let us know below!

