Firewalk Reveals Sci-Fi PvP FPS Concord

PlayStation’s efforts to offer tons of different genres continue as a new multiplayer PvP first-person shooter is in development at Firewalk Studios, its newest addition to the family.

The game was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase earlier this week. Not much is known about Concord itself, but it does bill itself as “inspiring social play.” In its PlayStation Blog post, it promises a rich cast of colorful characters and vibrant worlds.

“Concord is a bringing together of peoples. It’s the power of games to build connection and inspire social play. The Firewalk team is driven by the type of exciting, unexpected moments and shared experiences that multiplayer games create. Every time you log on is the beginning of a new adventure and every match is an opportunity for a new story. It’s these ideals that define Concord, its unique universe of vibrant worlds, and its rich cast of colorful characters.”

Its short teaser tells us nothing other than it will be a sci-fi space adventure that will release sometime in 2024.

Firewalk Studios is the newest company to get acquired last month, it also marks the 20th studio PlayStation has put under its PlayStation Studios banner over the course of its life.

