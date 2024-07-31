Firesprite Is Still Hiring For Its Dark Narrative Game

You may remember back in 2022, it was reported that Horizon: Call of the Mountain developer Firesprite was hiring for a narrative horror game. Skip forward to now and it appears it’s still hiring, with six more positions spotted.

As spotted by TheGamer, the job descriptions for positions like senior cinematic designer, head of audio, principal level designer, and principal graphics programmer also describe it as a “huge, highly ambitious project,” which links it back to a 2021 report.

With what little we have, we suspect this game is likely going to be some ways out. It’s also not clear if the previous report of Firesprite’s game releasing next year is still viable with the level of hiring it’s undergoing. The studio was part of PlayStation’s mass layoffs that led to the closure of London Studio earlier in the year.

