Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Rebirth Gets Physical On-Disc Release

We’ve got some surprisingly good news for physical game collectors. For as niche as it’s become nowadays, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Rebirth will be getting a physical bundle release across three Blu-Ray discs. That’s right, not a digital code.

Shared by Square Enix, this bundle is available for pre-order right now with a modestly set price of $59.99 for both titles to be in your collection for good. Beyond that, the bundle will be shipped off to buyers and around by December 4.

Are you going to pick up the bundle to have the games physically in your collection? Let us know below!