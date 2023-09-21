Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Explains Why It’s On Two Discs

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the follow-up to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake covering up until the Forgotten Capital, and apparently it’s a pretty big game. The physical copies will come bundled in with two discs.

As explained by Director Naoki Hamaguchi to Game Informer, one disc contains 100GB while the other is a modest 50GB, making the game’s total file size 150GB. Thanks to how the PS5 works, you’ll need to swap out discs mid-way through installation to install the game.

Square Enix decided to offer two discs to keep the game’s lofty vision, which is more detailed and immersive than FF7 Remake, intact rather than rekindling some form of nostalgia. If it were all crammed into one Blu-Ray, it would’ve had to be scaled back to fit on a single disc.

The game releases on February 29, 2024.

