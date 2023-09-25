What’s Leaving PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium In October 2023?

With an extensive library of games on rotation, Sony has confirmed what games are leaving PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium tiers. Most of these games are PS4 titles, with one — The Quarry — with a native PS5 version.

All Games Leaving Extra:

All Games Leaving Premium:

Yakuza 3 — CS1 Team

Yakuza 4 — CS1 Team

Yakuza 5 — Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Your last chance to get your fix of any of these games without buying them is October 17.

