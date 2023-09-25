Menu Close

What’s Leaving PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium In October 2023?

With an extensive library of games on rotation, Sony has confirmed what games are leaving PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium tiers. Most of these games are PS4 titles, with one — The Quarry — with a native PS5 version.

All Games Leaving Extra:

  • The Quarry — Supermassive Games
  • Far Cry 4 — Ubisoft Montreal
  • Far Cry 5 — Ubisoft Montreal
  • The Medium — Bloober Team
  • Inside — Playdead
  • Limbo — Playdead 
  • The Crew — Ubisoft Ivory Tower
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shino Striker — Soleil
  • Clouds and Sheep 2 — Handy Games 
  • Astebreed — Edelweiss
  • TorqueL — Nanmo
  • Gal Gunvolt Burst — Inti Creates
  • Goosebumps: The Game — Wayforward

All Games Leaving Premium:

Your last chance to get your fix of any of these games without buying them is October 17.

Which games are you going to miss the most? Let us know below!

