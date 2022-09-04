Right now, PlayStation 5 gamers are busy playing new releases like Saints Row and Soul Hackers 2. But there are a lot of exciting releases still ahead of us. In this post, we will take a look at some of the best upcoming PS5 games. Make sure to drop by a PS5 forum to find out more about each of these games and share what you are hoping for in terms of features, story, gameplay and more.

These are the Best Upcoming PS5 Games

Lord of the Rings: Gollum: September 1st, 2022: If you are a fan of The Lord of the Rings series, you will want to be ready to grab Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is coming out on September 1st. According to the developer, it is a “stealth-action-adventure with an intriguing dual-personality mechanic, gigantic levels, and a densely wrought aesthetic inspired by Tolkien’s own drawings.”

The Last of Us Part 1: September 2nd, 2022: It is time to dive back into the story of Joel and Ellie in this overhauled version of The Last of Us. Areas where you can expect improvement include graphics, facial animations, combat, accessibility, and more.

Overwatch 2: October 4th, 2022: Blizzard is offering early access on this date to Overwatch 2. Story Missions and new heroes are just the start of what you can look forward to in this new shooter.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: October 7th, 2022: Fans of Marvel will want to pick up Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a game in which you play as a customizable hero called The Hunter. Under your lead, 12 heroes will help you in your battle against Lillith, Mother of Demons.

A Plague Tale: Requiem: October 18th, 2022: If you joined Hugo and Amicia’s journey in A Plague Tale: Innocence, you will be excited to rejoin them for the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem. You will venture to new environments and be able to make use of fresh features in combat as you strive to cure Hugo.

Gotham Knights: October 25th, 2022: Ready to explore the “most dynamic interactive Gotham City yet?” Join Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood and Nightwing as they fight to defend Gotham City without Batman against enemies like Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: October 28th, 2022: Experience the next chapter in Captain Price’s story in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare. This game will feature enhancements to vehicles, water physics and AI.

God of War Ragnarok: November 9th, 2022: Kratos and Atreus will fight Norse gods and monsters in the harsh world of God of War Ragnarok. This will be one of the biggest releases of 2022.

The Callisto Protocol: December 2nd, 2022: This game from Striking Distance will be similar to the Dead Space series. In the year 2320, you will need to fight to survive while making sense of a conspiracy on the moon Callisto.

Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion: Winter 2022: If you love the original Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core, you will want to grab the upcoming remaster of the 2008 classic. There will be new music and voiceovers, HD graphics, and improved models.

Forever Skies: TBC 2022: If you are looking for an exciting, eco-conscious game to play later this year, consider Forever Skies. This survival game takes place aboard a zeppelin, which you must guide through an inhospitable world where climate change has wreaked havoc. As you struggle to survive, you may have a chance of reversing the devastation done to the planet and its atmosphere.

Whichever games on this list you will be picking up, they should provide you with countless hours of fun over the months ahead. Enjoy playing God of War Ragnarok, Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and more.

