Release Date For GTA 6 Teased By Take-Two CEO

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of recent years, if not one of the biggest pop culture moments to come. Although the next title in Rockstar Games’ iconic series hasn’t been formally announced yet, leaks and insider information have consistently emerged among the online gaming community, hyping up fans as infallibly as any official gameplay trailer. Similarly, the game’s release date is still up for speculation. But a recent interview with Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, might have given fans some precious hints.

Put on the spot by interviewees at CNBC, Zelnick was asked the million-dollar question about the release window of his company’s next gaming hit. In true corporate fashion, he managed to strike a delicate balance between maintaining the shroud of secrecy surrounding the project and giving fans enough ammunition to fuel their ongoing theories – and keep GTA 6 ever-so-relevant in the public eye.

Zelnick reaffirmed that the announcement of upcoming titles was the sole responsibility of the company’s labels. However, he intently alluded to a “robust pipeline of titles” slated for release in the coming financial year. Additionally, Zelnick hinted at “a great outlook for fiscal 2025,” which spans from April 2024 all the way through March 2025. This same fiscal period was highlighted in the publisher’s latest earnings report as a “significant inflection point” equating to “record levels of operating performance.” To further hammer the point home, Zelnick insinuated that Take-Two had high hopes to generate up to $8 billion in net bookings within that time frame.

While these figures may sound almost surreal in the gaming sphere, die-hard gamers know better than to underestimate the series’ extraordinary commercial potential. With cumulative unit sales surpassing 185 million worldwide, GTA 5 is by far the most profitable entertainment product ever released, beating such profit-making Hollywood flicks as Gone With the Wind and the Star Wars saga. And the successor to this gaming classic aims to break even more sales records.

As reported by financial news outlets like Economic Times, Grand Theft Auto 6 may be the most expensive video game in history. Rumors indicate that Rockstar’s next blockbuster entry could cost between $1 billion and $2 billion, accounting for both development and marketing. That number is a far cry from the $265 million budget of GTA 5, which already stunned the gaming world at the time. But industry experts are adamant GTA 6 could reasonably rack up $1 billion at launch, considering its predecessor reached that hefty milestone in three days.

Rockstar Games’ reputation isn’t as spotless as it was back in 2013, however. The company’s alleged crunch culture arguably tarnished its image among gaming enthusiasts while a string of controversial remasters left many gamers disappointed with the studio. An unabated PR nightmare, the catastrophic release of a buggy Grand Theft Auto Trilogy hit the developer the hardest. GTA 6 could, therefore, help Rockstar clear the slate.

Several leaks point to some refreshing narrative directions for GTA 6, such as a Bonnie and Clyde dynamic between the two playable protagonists. A yet more massive leak seemingly confirmed the return of Vice City as the game’s primary location. Besides, players could possibly visit parts of Cuba taking after the fictitious island of Guarma introduced in Red Dead Redemption II. Whispers also hint at a revamped casino, a feature players found sorely missing in the series’ previous rendition of the Miami-esque Vice City.

Whether or not it emulates the gambling galore of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas or GTA Online, GTA 6 sure won’t be a carbon copy of its forerunners, though. Without a proper release date, the rumor mill may go into overdrive, from buzzing fan-made trailers to heated social media discussions. So, will GTA 6 be worth the wait? Fans might get this question answered before long.

