New Like a Dragon Gaiden trailer reveals what’s next for Kazuma Kiryu

A new overview trailer for the next installment in the Like a Dragon series has just come out. Scheduled for release on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to shed light on Kazuma Kiryu’s whereabouts between the events depicted in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the upcoming Yakuza: Infinite Wealth. And this spin-off looks as promising as it will be action-heavy.

Kazuma Kiryu, the most iconic reformed yakuza in the gaming sphere, is returning with a bang. To celebrate this much-anticipated comeback, and pave the way for the franchise’s next mainline installation, Sega has decided to make Like a Dragon Gaiden available at this week’s Gamescom 2023 show in Cologne, Germany. Teeming with fresh news and demos, this large-scale event for video games will be livestreamed on a variety of platforms. Additionally, the Japanese publisher disclosed a 10-minute trailer for fans to get a better glimpse of this side game’s gripping story and innovative gameplay mechanics.

Going into hiding after the events of Yakuza 6, the legendary ex-mobster has seemingly given up on his name and yakuza ways for the sake of his newfound family. While he lives under the new moniker of Joryu, Kiryu still partakes in dicey missions on behalf of the Daidoji faction. But one of his secret agent missions goes awry, and his past comes back to haunt him when a rival yakuza clan threatens to go after the children of the Sunflower Orphanage where he grew up. Needless to say, the Dragon of Dojima will stop at nothing to keep the orphaned kids out of harm’s way and take down the goons that crossed him.

To crush the thugs, Kiryu will switch between two distinct fighting styles, both of which play center stage in the recent trailer. The aggressive Yakuza persona will rely on Kiryu’s classic street brawler moves, whereas the Agent character will see him use high-tech gadgets like explosive cigarettes and a Spider-Man-like web-slinging device. With its high-octane action-based combat, The Man Who Erased His Name will step away from the turn-based formula established by its direct predecessors.

Much to hardcore fans’ bliss, however, Like a Dragon Gaiden is bringing back some series staples. Formerly marketed in the West as Yakuza, Sega’s gangster franchise quickly made a reputation for its plethora of wacky minigames. And many fan-favorites are returning in style. Roaming the streets of Sotenbori, players can belt out new songs at the top of their lungs at the karaoke before they push the doors open of the blackjack and poker hall featured in the latest trailer. Other popular games like mahjong and shogi are poised to be playable, too.

Gambling in-game may even get players keen to switch to online platforms. And the best payout casinos are only a click away. Picking the right website is of the essence to rake it in, though. That’s why experts scour the web to find casinos with high payouts offering better chances of winning. Testing each one thoroughly, they publish unbiased reviews factoring in criteria such as payout speed, safety, and overall reputability. Newcomers can, therefore, enjoy a fun machine slot or a good old card game with odds working in their favor.

Familiar casino minigames aside, the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have introduced a more provocative feature for some of their more mature audiences. Venturing into full-blown “saucy” territory, side quests at a revamped cabaret club will enable players to go on dates with fairly skimpily dressed live-action hostesses. The game’s preview even nods at the most infamous swimming pool in the Japanese adult movie industry, where models are shown hanging out.

Despite being a smaller-scale game than the series’ past titles, Like a Dragon Gaiden looks to be every bit as action-packed as its forerunners. And Sega has a few more treats in store for the most diehard fans intent to pre-order this upcoming Kiryu-centric story. Players who purchase the game early will get access to a Legendary Fighter Pack comprising playable characters like Daigo Dojima and Goro Majima. More surprising, perhaps, a bonus demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will remind nostalgic gamers of a bygone era while giving them all the more reasons to delve into the next Kiryu adventure. Coming 2024, the eighth mainline entry in the series dropped a reveal trailer last month to capture our imagination.

Like this: Like Loading...