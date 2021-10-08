How to Edit Gameplay Videos on PS5

Gameplay recordings are among the most popular videos on YouTube, let alone some other websites, like Twitch, where gameplay broadcasting and posting gameplay recordings is the essence of the entire platform. As such, gamers are highly motivated to make their videos exciting for the audience.

However, only recording your gameplay is not enough to attract an audience and get popular on video-sharing platforms. To achieve success, you need to edit your videos.

If you are the lucky owner of a PS5, you can do some basic edits using the console, which features Share Factory Studio with 4K HDR support. Still, it would be better to use video editing software outside of PS5 to polish the footage and make it look great.

How to Edit Video Using PS5 Features?

With Share Factory Studio, which supports 4K HDR on PS5, you can edit your gameplay videos right on the console itself. Add camera and sound effects, filters, text, and stickers with no external video editors or hardware required. You can then upload your videos directly to YouTube directly from the console itself.

However, while Share Factory Studio is fairly easy to use, and really convenient being built into the console itself, it’s by no means a professional video editor. For that, you’ll want to use something else.

Ways to Capture the Gameplay on PS5

There are three ways to record your gameplay on PS5. We’ll have a brief look at each of them so that you can choose the one meeting your possibilities and needs.

Capture the gameplay directly from the PS5. Open the create menu by pressing the creation button on the DualSense wireless controller. Select Start New Recording to record up to an hour-long gameplay video. This method is simple and fast, yet it is not the best option for gamers sharing their gameplay videos on the Internet. Recording gameplay to an SD card using an external capture card, such as the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 S+. To use this method, you should first disable HDCP on your console. As you are done with that, connect the Elgato 4K60 S+ to your PS5 console and 4K HDR-capable TV/monitor. Insert an SD card to a slot on Elgato 4K60 S+ to finish preparations for the gameplay capture. Tap the capacitive button on the capture card front to start capturing a gameplay video. By recording a video this way, you simplify its transition to the PC for further editing. Using Elgato Game Capture 4K60 S+ to record gameplay to the PC. Apart from the preparations described above, you should also connect the capture card to your PC or laptop. Next, you should download the Elgato 4K Capture Utility software, which will also install the Elgato 4K60 S+ driver to your PC. That’s all you need to start capturing the gameplay right to your computer or broadcast it live to some video-sharing platform.

You can, of course, use any external video capture device, so long as it provides an easy way to get footage from your console to your PC.

What Other Video Editors Can Be Used?

Sharing your videos onto social media, such as YouTube or TikTok, requires that your videos actually be fun and entertaining, as well as professionally edited. This is impossible to accomplish without using quality video editing software. We’d like to tell you about several video editors that will help you turn raw gameplay footage into something that people actually want to watch.

Movavi Video Editor

The software that can satisfy the needs of any PS5 gamer is Movavi. It offers a broad selection of video editing features, including visual effects and a voice editor. A variety of audio effects allows changing your voice in gameplay recording. This is not only fun and creative but also helps to make your video sound fantastical/ mysterious. This is a strong argument in favor of using a voice editor, especially if you like recording games like The Forgotten City or the Final Fantasy releases.

By the way, using this video editing software, you can add countdown video to your footage. This is a great idea to draw attention to a new gameplay video release on your YouTube channel or other video-sharing platforms.

Transferring your gameplay footage to the Movavi video editor timeline is fast and easy due to the drag-and-drop feature.

Shotcut Open Source Video Editor

Shotcut is a free video editor. It has lots of features that can work well for any beginner in video editing. It supports 4K format, so you won’t have trouble editing your 4K gameplay capturing. Aside from this, the software features audio filters, various video filters (including 360° filters), 3-point editing, and many more. This is all packed in a user-friendly interface, which won’t become a trouble for a gamer. Although it’s not a professional-grade video editor, it may still be sufficient for editing gameplay recording.

Lightworks

The Lightworks video editor offers a professional-grade video editing experience. There are several pricing plans for Lightworks users, including a free one. Despite its limited access to video editing features, it is still more advanced than the editing tools available on PS5. The program supports all video formats and leaves no watermark on your final cut. The ready-made titles simplify the editing process for a beginner editor. This software is worth considering by PS gamers posting gameplay videos on YouTube.

FXhome

If you want to develop your YouTube channel sharing top-quality gameplay recordings, you will probably want to edit them using professional-grade video editing software. FXhome products may become the best for this aim. They feature numerous VFX tools for you to create awesome gaming videos. However, FXhome doesn’t offer any products free.

Conclusion

PS5 is a console that can not only provide you with the best gaming experience but also ensure that you can record and share your gameplay with others. This gadget brings gameplay videos to a higher level, though you may still need to use some additional video editing software.

