Four PlayStation Games That Turned into Movies

We all know that feeling after finishing a PlayStation game. Happy, satisfied, but somehow sad and lonely at the same time, well, because we’ve spent days (or maybe even weeks) living in that world. But, what if that world can extend beyond the PlayStation console? That’s probably what most gamers would want. Wouldn’t it be amazing to see those characters and stories come to life on the big screen?

Fortunately, with the rise of video game adaptations, some of our favorite PlayStation adventures have gotten the Hollywood treatment which allowed us to relive those epic stories – or experience them for the first time – on the big screen. So in this article, we’ll be sharing four of our favorite PlayStation games that turned into movies. The best part about them? You can find these movies on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Sling TV, Disney+, and many more. Let’s begin!

Uncharted

Let’s start with a recent hit. Uncharted is an action-adventure film adaptation released in 2022. It stars Tom Holland as the witty treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his wise-cracking mentor Sully. Of course, based on the PlayStation game Uncharted, you’ll follow this duo on their journey to search for lost treasure. It’s not a walk in the park – they will need to solve puzzles, outsmart booby traps, fight dangerous enemies, and overcome other challenges heading their way.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Gotta go fast! This one might be a bit of a surprise on a PlayStation list, but hey, the blue blur started out on Sega Genesis before becoming a multi-platform mascot. The story follows Sonic as he teams up with his new human friend Tom Wachowski to stop the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic’s world-dominating power. This video game already has two movies under it, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already underway and is expected to be released this 2024.

Ghost of Tsushima

Our final entry isn’t quite a movie yet, but for PlayStation fans itching for a cinematic adventure, the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation is definitely one to keep an eye on. This movie is currently in development by Sony Pictures and will be directed by Chad Stahelski – the man behind the Matrix and all John Wick films. But nonetheless, the film will center on the role of Jin Sakai, a lone samurai warrior forced to defend his homeland from a brutal Mongol invasion.

Tomb Raider

Ah yes, Lara Croft! We can’t talk about PlayStation games and movies without mentioning the iconic tomb raider herself. While there have been a couple of Tomb Raider films over the years, the 2001 adaptation starring Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft holds a special place in many gamers’ hearts. This movie throws us into the world of Lara who is a fearless archaeologist on a mission to find a mysterious artifact before it falls into the wrong hands.

It wasn’t exactly a perfect adaptation, but it was a box office success and spawned a sequel. What can go wrong with Angelina Jolie, right? If you haven’t watched this yet, you’re missing out.

Wrapping Up

We’re all lucky to be able to watch our favorite PlayStation games come to life on the big screen. This 2024, we’re packed with movies to look forward to throughout the year, especially with all the planned adaptations everywhere. It will be an eventful year for us gamers who loves watching our favorite games be turned into movies.