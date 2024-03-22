Do You Need WiFi to Play PS5?

If you’re one of the many gamers out there who’s wondering if you need an internet connection to play PS5, we’ve got the answer for you. This gaming console has been regarded as the best console in the market since its release. While it’s true, many are still wondering about its online/offline capabilities. To be honest, it can be a little confusing for those who are still new to the PlayStation ecosystem – but don’t worry, we’re here to help you.

In this article, we’ll answer this question and give other insights about this topic including the types of PS5 consoles and if you’ll need a reliable internet connection like fiber internet. Let’s start!

Do I Need Internet to Play PS5?

The quick answer to this is yes and no. It depends on the type of PS5 you have and other considerations. If you have the old PS5, you will only need an internet connection for the installation process and updates, but if you have the slim version, that’s where some technicalities come into play. If you already acquired your PS5 slim unit, then you already know what we’re talking about. But to give you an in-depth explanation, here’s some more info:

2 Types of PS5

The two types of PS5 are the Disc Edition and the Digital Edition. Both consoles have identical internal capabilities. The main difference between the two is that the disc edition comes with a disc tray, which means you can play straight from the physical discs. However, you will also need an internet connection for the initial setup because you need to pair the console with the drive. Otherwise, you won’t be able to play.

On the other hand, the digital edition does not come with a disc tray, so you will need to play everything online. For the digital version, you will need a fast and stable internet connection like Dish Internet for the installation of the games and the console updates. There’s also the 1-day update that’s recommended for all consoles, especially if you have a brand new unit.

Do I Need to be Actively Online for Some PS5 Games on the Digital Edition?

Unfortunately, yes. There are certain games that will only work if you’re actively connected, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone, Destiny, Battlefield, Anthem, and others. If you’re planning to play these games, it would be best to have a back-up internet to ensure continuous playing even during peak hours.

Tips to Improve Your PS5 Gaming Experience

Now that we’ve answered your concern, we want to share some helpful tips to keep your gaming experience smooth and uninterrupted. Of course, this gaming console isn’t perfect so you might encounter issues along the way, but there are other ways to improve your gaming experience.

Adjust the HDR and VRR settings of your TV if available. This can help provide better visual quality and smoother gameplay.

Keep your games and your gaming consoles updated at all times – as soon as possible.

Use a headset for a more immersive gaming experience.

The controller has customizable settings. Make sure to play with it to find the best settings for your comfort.

Take breaks. It’s important to take breaks from gaming every now and then to avoid eye strain and fatigue.

Final Thoughts

You need WiFi mostly for the initial setup of the console and game updates for most consoles. However, if you have the digital version, you might need a fast and stable internet connection for specific games, like Call of Duty Warzone and other multiplayer games. We hope this answered your question!