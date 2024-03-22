Common PS5 Problems and How to Troubleshoot Them

How many months did it take you to discover that your PlayStation 5 (PS5) is not perfect? Just kidding! Since you’re in this blog, chances are, you already own a PS5 and making sure you’re prepared in case you experience any issues with your gaming console or you’re already experiencing it. Well, regardless of the reason why you’re here, our team is here to make sure you’re not left helpless when you encounter common problems PS5 gamers complain about.

So today, we prepared a list of the most common PS5 problems and how to fix them. Regardless of whether you have a defective unit or in need of better internet plans, we’re here to help you.

System Crashes During File Transfer from Older PS Consoles

The first thing that comes to mind when you get your new PS5 console is to transfer your files from your old PlayStation. However, PS5 users keep encountering system crashes whenever they try to transfer their files via LAN or USB. It seems like this issue was caused by the hardware itself but it is now fixed. If you still experience this issue, consider restarting both consoles and try again. This should do the trick.

CE-100005-6 Error (Can’t Install Games)

This is another issue faced by users who are trying to install a game using a physical disc. The first thing you should do is take the disc out from the disc tray, wipe it with a microfiber to remove any dust, then try again. If the error still shows, try removing the game from the download queue, then try again.

This error can also happen if you are trying to download the game and then your connection suddenly acts up. Keep in mind that having reliable internet providers is important if you want to play the PS5 because you will need it when downloading updates. It’s also important if you’re always playing online multiplayer games.

Noisy Disk Drive

Hearing clicking and grinding noises from the disk drive is another common issue encountered by PS5 users. The main cause of this is the improper positioning of the PS5. Make sure that your console is positioned flat, whether horizontally or vertically to prevent this issue. It could also be that there is debris or dirt trapped in the disk drive, so that’s also worth checking out.

Console Overheating and Shutting Down

Any console is at risk of overheating if it’s placed in an enclosed space. Remember that these consoles commonly heats up when used especially during extended periods. So it’s important to improve the ventilation of your console by placing it in an open space. Don’t put anything on the surface of the console because it will prevent it from releasing the heat of the console during use.

If you’re using your gaming console for streaming movies on Netflix for example (yes, you still need reliable wireless providers for this) it’s typical for the console itself to feel hotter than usual, but not to the point when it’s too hot to touch and it starts shutting down. If you did these troubleshooting steps but you’re still experiencing this issue, it’s time to reach out to customer support.

PS5 Crashes in Rest Mode

Many PS5 gamers rely on rest mode to download and install games while the console uses minimal power. However, some users have reported crashes happening while their PS5 is in rest mode. While Sony has yet to address this issue, there’s one thing you can do to prevent these crashes yourself – disable the rest mode. You can do this by going to Settings, then go to Power Saving, select Set Time Until PS5 Enters Rest Mode then choose Don’t Put in Rest Mode.

Disabling rest mode means your console won’t conserve power as effectively while downloading or installing games. It’s a trade-off between convenience and potential crashes until a permanent solution arrives.

Final Thoughts

Most of the issues you encounter with your PS5 are usually fixable at home. You don’t have to panic. You just need to keep these troubleshooting tips in mind to ensure that your PS5 operates as smoothly as possible. However, if the issue is getting worse as days pass by, don’t hesitate to reach out to Sony’s customer support as you might have a defective console.

