Assassin’s Creed Feudal Japan Title Might Be the Last RPG in the Series

Things are definitely changing for the Assassin's Creed video game series. But change isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, the franchise is merely adapting to the changing world. Assassin's Creed appears to be moving away from the role-playing game (RPG) format that has been so successful for it as a way to make sure things don't get stale.

Ubisoft has listened to fans clamoring for an Assassin’s Creed game to be set in feudal Japan. They will get just that in 2024 with Japan being the setting for Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. But while Codename Red has been confirmed as an RPG, there are rumors that it could be the last RPG in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

There’s no denying that the RGP format has been good for Assassin’s Creed. However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is scheduled to be released on October 12, and subsequent games in the franchise will be on a smaller scale. They will be focused more on staying stealthily, helping to bring back functionalities that long-time fans may remember from earlier iterations of the franchise, most notably Assassin’s Creed 2.

One thing that won’t change for Assassin’s Creed is giving players fresh and unique settings. As mentioned, Codename Red will take players to feudal Japan while Mirage will be set in 9th-century Baghdad. While Assassin’s Creed has Middle Eastern roots, future versions will explore the Roman Empire during the 16th century and the Qin Dynasty in Ancient China, among other settings. Even if some things about the franchise change, Ubisoft still figures to deliver new Assassin’s Creed games that fans will continue to love.

