Fans Call On Sony To Sue Tencent Over Light Of Motiram

Tencent subsidiary Polaris Quest has recently unveiled Light of Motiram, which many are pointing out looks eerily similar to Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series. Frankly, it would be shocking if Sony didn’t have their eye on it the second the game was revealed.

Users on social media, including Genki on Twitter, point out this feels rather shameless, with even some of its key art looking oddly familiar. This multiplayer romp even set pieces itself as a “world overrun by colossal machines.”

At best, Polaris Quest took heavy inspiration from Horizon: Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, while at worst, this is a blatant rip-off that might squeak by just enough to make it on the market, but we can’t imagine Sony hasn’t already hovered their fingers over the legal battle button.

