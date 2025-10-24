Fallout 76 Nets Native PS5 Edition Next Year

It’s only taken five years into the console’s life, but the controversial live service Fallout entry, Fallout 76, is poised to get a native PS5 edition next year.

Alongside the native PS5 edition, it’ll be after the Burning Springs expansion, meaning the map will see a massive upgrade and Walton Goggins returning to The Ghoul role from his appearance in the Fallout TV show on Prime Video. The introduction of the current-gen edition means players won’t have to deal with the frame rate limitations they’ve been dealing with for the past few years, which we think it is gonna help the fans get back into the title.

Are you gonna get your hands on the native Fallout 76 edition or just leave it be? Let us know below!