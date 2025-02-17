Fairgame$ Isn’t Dead

Mid-2023 saw the reveal of Fairgame$, one of Sony’s many live service projects. We haven’t heard much since, but it’s still alive, apparently.

A report from Forbes points to insider Jeff Grubb, who has said the game is still kicking and is poised for a 2026 release window. The game never confirmed any sort of release date, but as it stands the game releasing next year wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Circling beyond that, though, it’s also all-too-possible the game could get axed by the end of the year. It’s clear that the live service bubble is crashing down slowly but surely, with the shuttering of Concord and reported cancelations of other live service ventures within PlayStation.

What do you think? Did you even remember Fairgame$? Let us know below!

