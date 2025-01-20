Ex-PlayStation Exec Has Theory Why Bloodborne Remains In Limbo

Ex-PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida has a theory around why Sony has left Bloodborne on the PS4 despite cries for remasters and ports. Now, this is just a theory from the ex executive, meaning it doesn’t quite mean it’s official, but there is weight to the theory.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games following his departure from PlayStation, he talks about a ton of stuff, including touching on why PlayStation hasn’t touched Bloodborne. In the end, his theory is that because creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is such a busy guy and is unable to do anything with the IP, but also doesn’t want others to touch it, Sony has left the game alone.

“Miyazaki-san really really loved Bloodborne, what he created. So I think he is interested, but he’s so successful and he’s so busy, so he cannot do it himself, but he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it. And the PlayStation team respects his wish. That’s my theory.”

Now, this would make plenty of sense, though, it does fly in the face of other statements, which saw Miyazaki acknowledge that fans want to see a new Bloodborne. In it, he placed passive blame on Sony, which owns the IP.

Now Yoshida did stress that he left the first-party space in favor of the indie PlayStation scene, but whether he’s just trying to save face for Sony or it really is just the Japanese giant respecting Miyazaki remains a mystery.

What do you think? Is Sony showing respect to Miyazaki by dodging remastering Bloodborne or is there something else? Let us know below!

