Evil Dead: The Game Not Adding New Content, Game Remains Playable

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have revealed that the studios will no longer pursue new Evil Dead: The Game content. At this moment, it isn’t clear what drove the team to this decision.

According to the official Twitter, the game, which launched back May 2022, will also no longer release on the Nintendo Switch. The silver lining, though, is the game will remain playable for the foreseeable future and in a functional state, as Saber is promising to address any “major issues” that arise. Players just shouldn’t expect any new content.

Saber capped the disheartening news with a “thank you” to the community.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that Evil Dead’s no longer getting any love? Let us know below!

