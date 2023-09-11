Embracer Group May Sell Gearbox

Embracer Group might be mulling over selling Gearbox Entertainment, one of its recently acquired studios. This comes after the shuttering of Volition after over three decades of operation.

A Reuters report claims that the Swedish holding company is looking at the future of Gearbox and its subsequent IPs like Borderlands and the recent Tomb Raider games after third-parties have shown interest in the IPs, according to two sources. Allegedly, Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co have entered the scene to help sell the notable company.

This is likely part of the same massive restructuring that Embracer is undergoing — the same one that led to Voloition’s closure. This is only a report, and none of the parties involved have made statements, but considering this Embracer, it’s not too hard to believe.

