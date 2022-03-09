  • Home
  • News
  • Elden Ring Player Finds Out How To Pause Game
Elden Ring

Elden Ring Player Finds Out How To Pause Game

March 9, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed and — on-brand — difficult title, Elden Ring, lacks a pause function, with players taking it upon themselves to mod the game to add its functionality. As noticed by YouTuber Iron Pineapple, though, players can cheese the system and pause the game without modding it.

To perform this pause function, something FromSoft is no doubt going to patch out in the near future, players need to head to their inventory, go to the help screen, and hitting “menu explanation.” Of course, no developer would intentionally have this as the way to pause the game, so we’d have fun with it while you can before the team pulls the plug on the complicated Elden Ring pause system.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments