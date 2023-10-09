EA Sports FC 24 Pulls Over 11M Players In Debut Week

Despite slashing FIFA from its name, EA Sports FC 24 has managed to keep a strong player base, at least so far. This sports title marks the beginning of EA’s general sports games following its decision not to extend its long-running partnership with FIFA.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, EA’s soccer title reached 11.3 million since its debut, with its mobile variant also finding great success 10 days after launch. The game’s seen a 20% increase in new players, according to EA Sports President Cam Weber, who also declared it’s building up the “biggest football community” through EA Sports FC and this isn’t the end of it.

“In addition to welcoming back millions of our longtime players, new players in FC 24 are up nearly 20% year over year, showing the excitement of football fans everywhere to join the Club. We are building the world’s biggest football community through EA Sports FC, and we’re just getting started.”

What do you think? Have you been enjoying EA Sports FC 2024? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...