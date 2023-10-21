EA Investigating EA Sports FC 24 “Calf Dribble” Glitch

EA has launched an investigation into the “calf dribble” glitch players have reported in EA Sports FC 24. Basically, the glitch allows the exploiter to just run into the opposing team’s goal to get a point. Regardless, it seems EA’s brand of FIFA games after deciding not to renew its contract, is still quite popular.

On Twitter, EA Sports stated it’s looking into the glitch. The issue hasn’t been properly fixed yet, but it’ll happen during a future update. To remedy this, the team removed the Trickster+ PlayStyle from Ultimate Team Player items. Trickster is still present, and once the issue is resolved, it will look at reintroducing Trickster+.

To make matters worse, EA Sports FC 24’s competitive Weekend League is still on track and some players have reportedly exploited this glitch. Usually, EA will delay the Weekend League if these sorts of glitches happen, but it hasn’t.