EA Drops Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 10

Nearly two years after release, EA’s 2023 Star Wars title has gotten its first new patch since last year. Looks like EA’s not quite done yet with current gen console updates after all.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has dropped Patch 10, albeit a small patch this time. Curiously, Patch 10 is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 port of the game, as Xbox nor PC has been mentioned. Here are the PS5 patch notes below, which released on Monday January 15 and is specific to the PS5 Pro model.

Updated to the latest PSSR version

Reduced foliage flickering

Improved reflection visuals on Koboh river

Reduced flickering in volumetric fog Thank you to all of our players for your feedback. We hope you’re having a safe and healthy start to 2025.

Patch 10 for Jedi Survivor comes as quite a surprise, as EA released a statement on Twitter about issues for the game on the PS5 Pro back in November. EA Certainly took their extra time to work on the fixes during the holidays.

We’re aware of issues with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 Pro and are actively investigating. — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) November 18, 2024

Jedi Survivor was not only among the first games optimized for the PS5 Pro, but also got ported to the PS4 and Xbox One last Fall on September 17. The game’s last patch was a hotfix for the last-gen console ports. Before that, Patch 9 dropped exclusively for PC on September 12, and Patch 8 over a year ago was the last patch the current gen consoles received. Refer to the link near the top to view these past patch notes.

What do you think of Patch 10 finally releasing for the PS5 Pro after almost two months? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...