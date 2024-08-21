Dune: Awakening Gameplay Trailer, Launches Early 2025

Straight from Gamescom ONL, survival time (and the spice) shall flow across the galaxy’s most dangerous planet during the early months of 2025.

Almost half a year after the sequel to the 2021 sci-fi movie hit theaters, Dune: Awakening gameplay dropped its reveal trailer during the first day of Gamescom 2024. The creators at Funcom offer Dune fans an open world MMO experience where surviving the scorching sands of Arrakis will be the biggest objective. After players create their custom Dune character, they crash land on the aforementioned desert planet. From there, players will have have loads of opportunities at their hands to meet thousands of other players in order to wage war and fight for dominance over the planet.

With the Beta to Dune: Awakening currently available through the game website, Funcom has the title set for release on PC via Steam in early 2025 (via VGC). Keep your eyes out for when the PlayStation and Xbox launch date eventually gets announced.

What do you think? Are you planning to try out the beta or wait until next year to play? Let us know below!

