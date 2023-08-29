DualSense Edge Users Play More Than Users Of “Other Controllers”

Sony Interactive Entertainment general manager Kensei Akiyama revealed that gamers who play using a DualSense Edge controller on average play 30 hours a month with 18 play sessions and 1.3 game titles more than those using other controllers. That’s all to say that those using the Edge are more likely to play longer, more frequently, and likely to play more games than those using other controllers.

Now, it’s hard to really take this seriously as it’s literally Sony tooting its own horn here, but taking it at face value, it’s hard to really wrap our heads around why people would be playing more frequently with an Edge controller.

It is the best-selling accessory of the year so far, so maybe that has something to do with it, more people are gaming on a DualSense Edge because it’s the controller they’ve got.

What do you think? Do you have a DualSense Edge? If so, do you use it more than your standard controller? Let us know!

