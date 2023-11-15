Menu Close

Dragon Age: DreadWolf May Launch In 2024

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

BioWare’s long-anticipated return to the Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: DreadWolf, could be releasing as early as next year. We wouldn’t hold your breath as it’s already been edited.

As spotted by insider Timur222, Senior Cinematic Animator Kevin Scott let it slip on his LinkedIn that the game was coming next year. Of course, it’s been edited by the time PSX Extreme checked, but the insider is generally credible, and with DreadWolf having started being in the public’s consciousness over five years ago, it isn’t too hard to expect it’s on the cusp of release.

On the official end, though, neither BioWare or EA have said a peep about the game’s future or when it will be released.

What do you think? Are you excited about Dragon Age: DreadWolf? Let us know below!

