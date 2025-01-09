Doom 64 Nabs Native PS5 Port

The beloved Doom 64 appears to be heading our way in the form of a native PS5 port. Frankly, you can play the game on most anything, so a PS5 is pretty obvious.

An ESRB listing was spotted by GameRant, sparking what seems to be a poorly kept unannounced port. Now, this is a pretty good indicator this isn’t too far off.

Since Xbox is rumored to be hosting some sort of showcase here this month, we suspect it could be linked to this ESRB listing. Clearly, developer id Software needs to improve upon the game, though, it’s kind of hard to fully grasp what improvements will be made since the game already runs well on PS5 while running the PS4 version.

Perhaps it will introduce some of the DualSense features, but we assume that’s just asking for more than they need to.

What do you think? Would you buy a native Doom 64? Let us know below!

