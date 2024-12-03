Digital Foundry Backs New PlayStation Handheld System Rumor

The desire for Sony to properly enter the handheld market has been greater now more than ever and rumors keep popping up about a proper handheld system. These rumors now have even more notable figures in the PlayStation space highlighting it.

What started as a report from Bloomberg back in late November, now Digital Foundry is backing some of what Bloomberg reported, even saying this was common stuff they knew months ago from three different sources. During an episode of DF Direct Weekly, they discussed the leak, noting that it’s cool that this stuff is coming forward now because it confirms stuff they heard off the record about its existence.

“What’s interesting about this is we actually heard about this handheld some months ago from a couple of sources specifically. So we’re not in the business of leaking things, but it’s interesting that this finally sort of started to make its rounds because it just sort of confirmed what we had seen and heard off the record about this existing, which is cool. And this article makes it seem like it’s even further out than I actually thought based on that, so I’m not sure where it’s going, I think there’s like prototype stuff out there possible. There’s still a lot of questions for this, but it does feel like this future of offering a handheld and a home console option is very likely at this point.”

They did do their best to taper expectations for fans, as odds are, this isn’t going to be akin to the PlayStation Portal, though, we suspect it acted as a working prototype to some capacity. That is to say, it won’t play PS5 games to the best of their abilities.

Perhaps some games will see a handheld version, but we doubt the more intensive fare will function to with the same power as a PS5 in our hands.

