Diablo 4 To Have Annual Premium DLC

Blizzard Entertainment has really drug Diablo through the ringer, with some praise while also getting a fair bit of criticism as Diablo 4 skews the live-service game route. Well, it won’t leave behind its paid DLC roots.

Speaking with Dexerto, franchise general manager Rod Fergusson touched on the live-service title’s future further. The team has plans and storylines that look far into the future. the GM also says that the team’s trying to rectify the 11-year gap between Diablo 3 and 4.

Previously, premium DLC was confirmed, but how often it would release them was up in the air. But with what we know now, it’s clear that Blizzard’s attempting the same route Bungie’s Destiny 2 has going for it.

What do you think? Do you have qualms with D4's live-service nature? Let us know below!

