Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Players Facing PvP, PvE Issues

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Bungie‘s free-to-play hit first-person looter shooter, Destiny 2, appears to be “broken” for some players. This follows a brief spell following a DDoS attack, leading to its servers shutting down last week.

Destiny Bulletin’s Twitter reports that some users were facing issues redeeming bounties, and the PvE enemies were unresponsive. It’s also worth noting that some users are still facing these issues right now. Of course, we’re sure these issues are known, and the Bungie team is working on a fix and we can hope for some sort of remedy sooner rather than later.

What do you think? Does Destiny 2 even interest you? Let us know below!

