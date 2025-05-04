Delve Into The Labyrinth Of The Demon King

New PS1-styled survival horror dungeon crawler from Jacob R. Hudepohl, and published by Top Hat Studios announced its release date and platforms. Originally announced back in 2022, in the midst of the independent scene’s survival horror revival, the King’s Field and Shadow Tower inspired title is due to open it’s doors soon!

It would appear to largely differ from King’s Field and Shadow Tower in terms of setting, however, as Labyrinth looks to hew to a feudal Japanese setting, and a focus on Buddhist folklore. It’s expected to be more akin to the Shadow Tower series in terms of difficulty, however, as it also looks to be a fairly punishing affair, although one can only hope that Hudepohl does not share Hidetaka Miyazaki’s well known apparently lifelong affinity for various forms of Violent Poison Areas.

The game itself looks to combine the classic resource management systems of both the survival horror and dungeon crawler genres, with more modern design choices. You’re still likely to wind up boneless and afraid, mind, but expect to be mildly less inconvenienced as your flesh-pile lays pooled on the floor.

Prepare for a potential journey into the Labyrinth Of The Demon King in ten days on May 13, 2025. The labyrinth’s entrances can be found, and it can be presently wishlisted on Steam, the Xbox Series S and X, Nintendo Switch, and finally the PS4/PS5.

Care to make the trip? Do you have an interest in discovering what’s hidden in it’s depths? Please, let us know below!

