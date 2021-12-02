  • Home
  • News
  • December 2021's PlayStation Plus Games Revealed
PlayStation Plus

December 2021’s PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

December 2, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Late November saw a leak surface from Dealabs, which has been pretty credible when it comes to leaking the next line of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Much like last time, it’s proven fruitful.

Sony has announced the series of games being exactly what was rumored, but also throwing in a curve ball. The three games listed were Lego DC Super-Villains, Mortal Shell, and its sole PS5 title, Godfall.

Where the rumor differs, however, is Sony is also tacking on three different PSVR titles. These titles are the TV show-tied The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Firesprite‘s The Persistence, and Schell Games’ hack-and-slash rougelite, Until You Fall. 

This next lineup of PlayStation Plus games will be available to download on December 7 through to January 3.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I went from zero to hero here at PSX Extreme. Now, I edit everything. That's right, I'm the managing editor. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments