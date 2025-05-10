Death Stranding 3 Wouldn’t Be Made By Hideo Kojima

While the possibility of a Death Stranding 3 is wholly out there, creator Hideo Kojima has ruled it out as something he”d do himself. If someone else wants to, though, he’d be fine with it as long as it’s pushing the series forward.

This news comes from Eurogamer following the embargo lifting on that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach press event we heard about last month. Of course, while he doesn’t want to make a third entry himself, Kojima notes he does already have a concept for a Death Stranding 3.

“If I use this Plate Gate concept, I could make endless sequels! I, of course, don’t have any plans to do that, but I already have a concept for another sequel. I am not going to make it myself, but if I passed it on to someone else, they could probably make it.”

What do you think? Would you be opposed to someone else Kojima selects to continue the series? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1) Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

