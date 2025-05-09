Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Goes Gold

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has officially hit that glorious milestone of going gold, meaning its core development is done and dusted.

Announced on Twitter, the game is ready to go when it officially releases on June 26. You can pre-order the game, including an $80 Digital Deluxe Edition, which among other things, includes 48 hours of early access to the game.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH has gone gold 📀



The journey begins soon — just a little longer until June 26 👍



Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for Early Access from June 24!https://t.co/xjZu6R2g9b#DeathStranding2 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/q5Xju2O7I3 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 9, 2025

What do you think? Are you hyped for the release? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1) Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

