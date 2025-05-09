Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Goes Gold
Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has officially hit that glorious milestone of going gold, meaning its core development is done and dusted.
Announced on Twitter, the game is ready to go when it officially releases on June 26. You can pre-order the game, including an $80 Digital Deluxe Edition, which among other things, includes 48 hours of early access to the game.
What do you think? Are you hyped for the release? Let us know below!
Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter
