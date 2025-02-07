Death Stranding 2 Age Rating Spotted

News of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has surfaced, indicating its rating and just how close we are to learning more.

The Korean game rating board, GRAC (via Push Square), has dropped a rating for his PlayStation-backed sequel. As it stands, it’s described as “an adventure game about delivering parcels across a post-apocalyptic world and connecting cities to save humanity.”

Kojima didn’t help with his recent reveal surrounding the trailer of one of his games. Now, it’s worth noting this could be OD, the Xbox project he has in the pipeline, but we’re pretty sure this is tied to Death Stranding 2.

What do you think? Are you excited for Death Stranding 2? Let us know below!

