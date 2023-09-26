Dead By Daylight Dev Sees “No Reason” For A Sequel

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive isn’t planning on making a sequel to its hit co-op survival horror. Since its debut, it’s amassed over 50 million players, a stark commercial success, continues to work on crossovers with other major IPs, and a movie deal with Blumhouse.

During an interview with MP1st, Head of Partnerships Mathieu Côté spilled the beans that the studio sees “no reason” to make Dead by Daylight 2 at this moment. Currently, the team just wants to continue working on the core game and it still has “many stories to tell.”

Considering it’s been seven years since Behaviour introduced us to the asymmetric survival horror, which itself spawned a wave of similar titles to varying success, we can’t blame the dev for wanting to keep this train going, especially as it continues to bring in more and more success.

What do you think? Do you want the team to make a sequel or not? Let us know below!

