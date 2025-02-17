Days Gone Remastered Upgrade Unavailable For PS Plus Owners

It turns out Days Gone Remastered‘s upgrade path is unavailable for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and unfortunately, that’s by design. Naturally, people are unhappy as many got the game on PS Plus when it would be part of the free game lineup.

Spotted by users on the PlayStation Plus Subreddit, the $10 upgrade path comes with the caveat, requiring any PS Plus subscriber interested in the PS5 feature integration and new game modes tied to the remaster to fork over $49.99.

Of course, if you own the game be it physically or digitally, even if you purchased at a discount, you can still go right ahead with the upgrade. You’ll have a bit of time to mull over if you wanna go through with it before it launches to the PS5 on April 25.

What do you think? Is it unfair that PlayStation Plus subscribers are snubbed from the $10 upgrade path or should they have to pay for the game if they redeemed it? Let us know below!

