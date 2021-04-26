New Days Gone Dynamic Theme Is Available Today Only

Looking to support Days Gone, but already have the game? Well, if you’re looking for a new dynamic PS4 theme, Bend Studio’s got you covered.
Today only you can cop a free dynamic theme showcasing one of its locations – the Old Sawmill.
Today only! Download the #DaysGone Old Sawmill dynamic theme for the PS4.
Reedem at the PlayStation Store with the code for your region.
— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) April 26, 2021
Whether you’re just a fan of Days Gone and want to get every piece of paraphernalia you can, especially after its sequel was scrapped, or you’re just a theme collector, you’ve only got one day to cash in on it. So, you better get to it.
This theme drop comes mere not even a month after Days Gone’s creative director lashed out at fans who bought the game at a discounted rate rather than full price.
The theme is available through a variety of codes based on your region, here’s the list:
US, Canada, LatAm: G98M-2AN3-L6L4
Europe: QG4H-NMNN-N7P2
Japan: 3BLE-QEN4-2HDL
Korea: M57A-FNNQ-AH5F
Asia: E775-GENL-M6CQ
What do you think of theme? Is it cool? Tell us below!