New Days Gone Dynamic Theme Is Available Today Only

Looking to support Days Gone, but already have the game? Well, if you’re looking for a new dynamic PS4 theme, Bend Studio’s got you covered.

Today only you can cop a free dynamic theme showcasing one of its locations – the Old Sawmill.

Today only! Download the #DaysGone Old Sawmill dynamic theme for the PS4. Reedem at the PlayStation Store with the code for your region.

US, Canada, LatAm: G98M-2AN3-L6L4

Europe: QG4H-NMNN-N7P2

Japan: 3BLE-QEN4-2HDL

Korea: M57A-FNNQ-AH5F

Asia: E775-GENL-M6CQ pic.twitter.com/VU17wQ33Ke — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) April 26, 2021

Whether you’re just a fan of Days Gone and want to get every piece of paraphernalia you can, especially after its sequel was scrapped, or you’re just a theme collector, you’ve only got one day to cash in on it. So, you better get to it.

This theme drop comes mere not even a month after Days Gone’s creative director lashed out at fans who bought the game at a discounted rate rather than full price.

The theme is available through a variety of codes based on your region, here’s the list:

What do you think of theme? Is it cool? Tell us below!

